US Sanctions 2 Individuals Tied to Myanmar Military Coup - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The US government sanctioned two individuals in connection with the military coup in Myanmar, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two individuals connected to the military apparatus responsible for the coup in Burma [Myanmar].

Treasury took these actions in response to the Burmese security forces' killing of peaceful protesters," the release said Monday.

The US sanctioned Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun and General Maung Maung Kyaw, the release said. Following the coup the Burmese military announced the two men would be members of the State Administration Council.