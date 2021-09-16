US Sanctions 5 Individuals In Turkey Over Links To Al-Qaeda - Treasury
The US Treasury on Thursday added five individuals to its Specially Designated Nationals list for their alleged links to Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia)
Among the individuals designated, two are nationals of Egypt and three of Turkey, according to a Treasury press release.