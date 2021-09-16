US Sanctions 5 Individuals in Turkey Over Links to Al-Qaeda - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The US Treasury on Thursday added five individuals to its Specially Designated Nationals list for their alleged links to Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia).

Among the individuals designated, two are nationals of Egypt and three of Turkey, according to a Treasury press release.