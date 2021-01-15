UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Iran's Marine, Aerospace, Aviation Industries Organizations - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:04 PM

US Sanctions Iran's Marine, Aerospace, Aviation Industries Organizations - Pompeo

The United State has imposed additional sanctions on Iran's Marine, Aerospace and Aviation Industries Organizations over their alleged role in a conventional arms proliferation, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The United State has imposed additional sanctions on Iran's Marine, Aerospace and Aviation Industries Organizations over their alleged role in a conventional arms proliferation, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday.

"Today, we are announcing the designation of Iran's Marine Industries Organization (MIO), Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) for engaging in activities that materially contribute to the supply, sale, or transfer, directly or indirectly, to or from Iran, or for the use in or benefit of Iran, of arms or related materiel, including spare parts," Pompeo said.

He alleged that each of these entities manufactures lethal military equipment for Iran's military, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), designated in the US as a foreign terrorist organization.

"This military equipment, which includes attack boats, missiles, and combat drones, provides a means for the Iranian regime to perpetrate its global terror campaign," Pompeo said.

MIO, AIO, and IAIO were all previously sanctioned in the US pursuant to the weapons of mass destruction counterproliferation authority.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Iran Sale All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Punjab govt introducing reforms to boost agri sect ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Could See More Than 100,000 New Coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Construction in Danish Waters to Run ..

2 minutes ago

65,470 metric tons of TCP imported wheat arrived a ..

5 minutes ago

Jail term for blood doping doctor in ground-breaki ..

5 minutes ago

SAARC countries consider NAB as role model

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.