The United State has imposed additional sanctions on Iran's Marine, Aerospace and Aviation Industries Organizations over their alleged role in a conventional arms proliferation, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The United State has imposed additional sanctions on Iran's Marine, Aerospace and Aviation Industries Organizations over their alleged role in a conventional arms proliferation, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday.

"Today, we are announcing the designation of Iran's Marine Industries Organization (MIO), Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) for engaging in activities that materially contribute to the supply, sale, or transfer, directly or indirectly, to or from Iran, or for the use in or benefit of Iran, of arms or related materiel, including spare parts," Pompeo said.

He alleged that each of these entities manufactures lethal military equipment for Iran's military, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), designated in the US as a foreign terrorist organization.

"This military equipment, which includes attack boats, missiles, and combat drones, provides a means for the Iranian regime to perpetrate its global terror campaign," Pompeo said.

MIO, AIO, and IAIO were all previously sanctioned in the US pursuant to the weapons of mass destruction counterproliferation authority.