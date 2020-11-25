US Sanctions Libyan Kaniyat Militia, Its Leader - Treasury

The United States has introduced sanctions against Libyan Kaniyat militia and its leader, the Department of the Treasury said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The United States has introduced sanctions against Libyan Kaniyat militia and its leader, the Department of the Treasury said on Wednesday.

The sanctions target the Kaniyat militia, also known as the 7th and 9th brigade, and its leader Mohamed Al-Kani, the Treasury Department said.