US Sanctions Policy Not In Line With Interests Of Two Countries' Peoples - Moscow

Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:54 PM

The sanctions policy of Washington against Moscow is not in line with the interests of people's of the two countries, the actions of the administration of US President Joe Biden indicate that the US is not interested in normalizing relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

"Such a course, it has been repeatedly stressed, does not meet the interests of the peoples of the two leading nuclear powers, which bear historical responsibility for the fate of the world," Zakharova said during a briefing.

"In a conversation with Russian President, Joe Biden expressed interest in the normalization of Russian-American relations. But the actions of his administration show the opposite," the spokewoman added.

