US Sanctions Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, 4 Chinese Officials - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The United States has imposed Global Magnitsky sanctions on the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB) and four current or former Chinese officials, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned one Chinese government entity and four current or former government officials in connection with serious rights abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR)," the release said.

The designated persons include XUAR Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, XPSB former Communist Party Secretary Huo Liujun, XPSB Director and Communist Party Secretary Wang Mingshan and former XUAR Deputy Communist Party Secretary Zhu Hailun.

More Stories From World

