US Seeks Stable Relations With Russia Despite 'Profound' Disagreements - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Seeks Stable Relations With Russia Despite 'Profound' Disagreements - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The United States seeks stable and predictable relations with Russia despite profound disagreements between the two countries, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday.

"What we have said is that, yes, we have profound disagreements with the Russian Federation. I have listed many of them, enumerated them on any number of occasions. I won't do that now. But we have also said that what we want is the relationship with Moscow that is both stable and predictable," Price said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson was asked if the United States would consider any gestures to facilitate the return of Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov who was recalled to Moscow for consultations after President Joe Biden said that he considers his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "a killer" and threatened Putin will "pay a price."

"We believe that diplomacy is an important tool to help us achieve a relationship that is both stable and predictable even as we continue to hold Moscow to account for the offenses that I have mentioned before," Price said.

