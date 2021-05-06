UrduPoint.com
US Sees No COVID-19 Risk For Its Delegation At G7 Meeting Amid Reports Of 2 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021)  The United States does not believe the members of its delegation at the G7 summit are at risk because Indian delegation representatives have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, US State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Wednesday.

"We certainly understand that there are members of the Indian delegation to the G7 that have tested positive for COVID-19," Porter told reporters during a press briefing. "At this time, we don't have reason to believe that any of our delegation is at risk."

Earlier on Wednesday, several media outlets reported that two members of the Indian delegation have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the as a result the Indian delegation will participate in meetings virtually.

The G7 meeting this week is supposed to be the first in-person meeting of the member states' foreign ministers since April 2019. Last year, the meetings were held by video because of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting will also be attended by the representatives from Australia, South Korea, South Africa and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

