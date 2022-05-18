US Sees No Evidence of Russia Using Anti-Drone Laser Weapons in Ukraine - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The United States has not seen any evidence that Russian forces are using a new laser weapon system to destroy drones in Ukraine, a senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday.

"I've not seen anything to corroborate reports of lasers being used, And we've seen some open press reporting on that, but we haven't seen anything to corroborate that," the official said during a conference call with reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said Russia tested a laser weapon system that is capable of destroying drones at a distance of five kilometers.

Borisov added that Russian specialists have developed and practically mass-produced the laser system, which allows for "thermal destruction" of various aircraft and objects.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and is solely targeting the country's military infrastructure.