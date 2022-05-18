UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Evidence Of Russia Using Anti-Drone Laser Weapons In Ukraine - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 10:51 PM

US Sees No Evidence of Russia Using Anti-Drone Laser Weapons in Ukraine - Pentagon

The United States has not seen any evidence that Russian forces are using a new laser weapon system to destroy drones in Ukraine, a senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The United States has not seen any evidence that Russian forces are using a new laser weapon system to destroy drones in Ukraine, a senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday.

"I've not seen anything to corroborate reports of lasers being used, And we've seen some open press reporting on that, but we haven't seen anything to corroborate that," the official said during a conference call with reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said Russia tested a laser weapon system that is capable of destroying drones at a distance of five kilometers.

Borisov added that Russian specialists have developed and practically mass-produced the laser system, which allows for "thermal destruction" of various aircraft and objects.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and is solely targeting the country's military infrastructure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Donetsk United States February From Weapon

Recent Stories

US Reopens Kiev Embassy on Wednesday After 3-Month ..

US Reopens Kiev Embassy on Wednesday After 3-Month Closure Due to Conflict - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 Protest at Phulleli bridge causes severe traffic j ..

Protest at Phulleli bridge causes severe traffic jam

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's desires 'trade, not aid' as Islamabad-W ..

Pakistan's desires 'trade, not aid' as Islamabad-Washington rebuild ties: FM Bil ..

1 minute ago
 EU Approves $1.2Bln Support Scheme for Italian Agr ..

EU Approves $1.2Bln Support Scheme for Italian Agricultural Sector Amid Ukrainia ..

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Says Can Not Confirm Authenticity of Repo ..

Pentagon Says Can Not Confirm Authenticity of Reported Turkish Demands for NATO ..

11 minutes ago
 Every step being taken as per law, constitution: C ..

Every step being taken as per law, constitution: CM

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.