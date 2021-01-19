US Senate Leader Says Trump, Other Powerful People 'Provoked' Attack on Capitol

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a speech on Tuesday that the Capitol riot was provoked by President Donald Trump and other powerful people using lies

"The mob was fed lies.

They were provoked by the President and other powerful people," McConnell said during remarks on the Senate floor.

Trump was impeached by the House last week for inciting supporters on January 6 to storm the Capitol as Congress was certifying election results. Although he leaves office on Wednesday, the next step in the process is for the Senate to hold a trial. It will take 67 votes in the 100-seat chamber to convict the president.