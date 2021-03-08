US Senate Majority Leader Says Confident in Unbiased Investigation Into Cuomo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has expressed confidence in the investigation launched into the alleged inappropriate behavior of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with regard to his female staff.

"They're being investigated in the very capable hands of the state attorney general... I have a lot of faith in her. I believe that she will turn over every stone, and I believe that she will make sure there is no outside interference, political or otherwise," Schumer said on Sunday, as quoted by Politico.

The Senate majority leader did not comment when asked by Politico whether Cuomo should resign.

Earlier on Sunday, New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins called for Cuomo to step down.

Earlier this week, Ana Liss, 35, who worked as a policy and operations aide to Cuomo in 2013-2015 told The Wall Street Journal that Cuomo engaged in inappropriate behavior with regard to her, which included touching her on the lower back and kissing her hand.

On Wednesday, Cuomo apologized to former colleagues who had accused him of sexual harassment. The governor stressed that he was not going to resign without the outcome of a state probe into the allegations against him.

Two former aides came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo in February.

Charlotte Bennett, who worked as an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration last year, told The New York Times that the governor had asked her intimate personal questions, such as whether she "had ever been with an older man." Another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, detailed several harassment incidents involving the governor. She said Cuomo kissed her in his Manhattan office and asked her to play strip poker during a plane ride.

The governor has repeatedly denied all inappropriate behavior, stressing that he never intended to make anyone uncomfortable but admitting that he can be "playful" and sometimes teases people in "a good natured way."

New York Attorney-General Letitia James announced on Monday that her office was moving ahead to investigate the matter after the allegations led to calls for an independent probe, his resignation or impeachment. At the age of 63, the governor has been in office for a decade.

Aside from the accusations of impropriety, the state attorney general's office is also investigating Cuomo for his handling of New York's coronavirus outbreak, particularly the alleged coverup of the deaths of people who originally contracted the virus in state nursing homes that apparently did not receive due care.