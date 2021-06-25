US Senate Passes Bill to Establish No-First-Use Nuclear Weapons Policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The US Senate passed legislation to establish a no-first-use policy in the United States in regards to nuclear weapons.

The Senate on Thursday passed the No First use Act by unanimous consent.

The bill is authored by Senator Elizabeth Warren and was initially introduced in the Senate in January 2019.

House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith introduced similar legislation in the House of Representatives that is still pending.

It is currently the United States' policy that it reserves the right to launch a preemptive nuclear strike.