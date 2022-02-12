UrduPoint.com

US Senator Introduces Bill To Sanction Belarus, Other Countries Aiding In Ukraine Invasion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US Senator James Lankford has introduced legislation that would sanction Belarus or any other country aiding Russia in a potential invasion of Ukraine, Lankford's office said in a press release on Friday.

"Senator James Lankford (R-OK) introduced the Belarus Aggression Accountability Act to deter Belarus from allowing Russia to use its territory to invade Ukraine. Lankford's bill would sanction Belarus or any country that aids Russia's ongoing, unprovoked aggression toward the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the release said.

>