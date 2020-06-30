UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Suggests Buying Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems From Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 07:40 AM

US Senator Suggests Buying Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems From Turkey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) US Republican Senator John Thune suggested resolving the contradictions between the United States and Turkey on the Russian S-400 air defense systems by purchasing these systems from Ankara, according to the text of a proposed amendment to the US defense budget posted on the Congress website.

"Such sums as may be necessary are authorized to be appropriated for the Army for 'Missile Procurement, Army' for the purchase of an S-400 missile defense system," the text says.

"The authority to purchase an S-400 missile defense system... is subject to a certification by the Government of Turkey to the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of State that the proceeds of such purchase will not be utilized to purchase or otherwise acquire military apparatus deemed by the United States to be incompatible with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization," it says.

Related Topics

Army Russia Turkey Budget Ankara United States May Congress From Government

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

7 hours ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

7 hours ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

7 hours ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

8 hours ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

8 hours ago

Israel's Gantz says no annexation until after viru ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.