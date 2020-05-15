US Sends $25Mln Worth of Military Aid to Ukraine for Operation in Donbas

The United States has supplied Ukraine with $25 million worth of military and medical equipment to be used in the operation against self-proclaimed republics in the country's east, the US embassy said Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United States has supplied Ukraine with $25 million worth of military and medical equipment to be used in the operation against self-proclaimed republics in the country's east, the US embassy said Friday.

"Despite COVID-19, our security assistance to Ukraine continues! This week, the Office of Defense Cooperation received more than $25 million in night vision devices, thermals, radios, and medical equipment for Ukraine to use in the JFO [Joint Forces Operation] zone," it said on Facebook.

The diplomatic mission added that the United States continued to stand strongly with the Ukrainian government in its fight against pro-independence militia in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The six-year war in Eastern Ukraine has killed tens of thousands.