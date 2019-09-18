(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States and South Africa will soon lead a United Nations Security Council delegation to the South Sudanese capital of Juba, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday

"I am pleased to share that in partnership with South Africa, the United States plans to lead a Security Council visit to Juba in the near future," Craft said.

Craft called on members of the Security Council to participate in the visit to ensure that South Sudan is on the path toward peace and stability.

She added that the visit would provide South Sudanese leaders with an opportunity to show that they have developed a successful foundation for the establishment of a credible, inclusive and accountable transitional government.

South Africa currently occupies the seat of a non-permanent member state of the UN Security Council.

Earlier in the month, South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar, following a meeting in Juba, have agreed to establish a transitional government by November 12.

In September 2018, Kiir signed a power-sharing deal with Machar to end the nation's five-year civil war, and the two leaders signed a formal peace agreement.