US Special Envoy Abrams Says Not Planning Any Talks With Russia Over Venezuela Crisis
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told Sputnik on Friday that he is not currently planning any talks on Venezuela with his Russian counterparts.
"Not right now," Abrams said when asked if he was currently planning any talks on Venezuela with Russian officials. "We have done it a few times already."