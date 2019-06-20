UrduPoint.com
US Spy Suspect Whelan Appeals To Trump For Support After Russian Courts Extends Arrest

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

US Spy Suspect Whelan Appeals to Trump for Support After Russian Courts Extends Arrest

Paul Whelan, a US citizen being held in a Russian detention facility on espionage charges, asked on Thursday US President Donald Trump and the leaders of the three other countries of which he is a national for help

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Paul Whelan, a US citizen being held in a Russian detention facility on espionage charges, asked on Thursday US President Donald Trump and the leaders of the three other countries of which he is a national for help.

Earlier in the day, a court in Moscow upheld an earlier verdict to prolong Whelan's arrest until August 29.

"I ask the leaders of the governments in Ottawa, Dublin, London and Washington for your help and publications of support. Mr. President we cannot keep America great unless we ... protect any American citizen wherever they are in the world," Whelan said in the courtroom.

He also called on Trump to "tweet" his attention to his case, referring to the president's habit of communicating his thoughts via Twitter.

Whelan, who is a citizen of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, has repeatedly denied the charges against him and insists he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Russian officials have not yet released more details with respect to the charges against Whelan.�

