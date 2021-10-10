US State Department Condemns Houthi Attack on Airport in Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The US condemns the recent Houthi attacks that targeted an airport in Saudi Arabia, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"We condemn the outrageous attack by Houthi forces on King Abdullah Airport in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. Our thoughts are with the 10 wounded civilians, who were doing no more than seeking to travel or make a living," Price said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to Saudi media reports, two explosives-laden drone attacks were carried out at King Abdullah airport - on Friday evening and early on Saturday.

On Wednesday, an explosives-laden drone attack targeting the international airport in Abha, the capital of Saudi Arabia's Asir Region, was intercepted by coalition forces. At the end of August, at least eight people were injured during a Houthi attack on the same airport.

Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the Yemeni government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against Houthi rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory.