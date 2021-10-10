UrduPoint.com

US State Department Condemns Houthi Attack On Airport In Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 04:30 AM

US State Department Condemns Houthi Attack on Airport in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The US condemns the recent Houthi attacks that targeted an airport in Saudi Arabia, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"We condemn the outrageous attack by Houthi forces on King Abdullah Airport in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. Our thoughts are with the 10 wounded civilians, who were doing no more than seeking to travel or make a living," Price said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to Saudi media reports, two explosives-laden drone attacks were carried out at King Abdullah airport - on Friday evening and early on Saturday.

On Wednesday, an explosives-laden drone attack targeting the international airport in Abha, the capital of Saudi Arabia's Asir Region, was intercepted by coalition forces. At the end of August, at least eight people were injured during a Houthi attack on the same airport.

Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the Yemeni government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against Houthi rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Firing Attack Twitter Saudi Abha Same Price Saudi Arabia August 2015 Media Government Airport

Recent Stories

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Con ..

Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in November

4 hours ago
 Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President ..

Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

4 hours ago
 Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food secur ..

Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food security with Pb CM

4 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti-dengue campaign

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikan ..

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.