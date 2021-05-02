US State Department Says Blinken Discussed Russia in Phone Talk With Czech Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken held a phone conversation with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to discuss Russia's actions in light of its diplomatic row with Prague, the Department of State said on Sunday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis today. Secretary Blinken emphasized U.S.

solidarity with the Czech Republic in its courageous response to Russia's subversive and deadly actions on Czech soil," the department said in a press release.

The officials also agreed on the need for continued unity and resolve in response to "destabilizing actions by Russia."

"The Czech government's decisions to exclude Rosatom from the Dukovany nuclear tender and dramatically reduce the Russian intelligence presence in Prague have increased the security of the Czech Republic and the NATO Alliance," the press release added.