US State Department Seeking Advisor For Ukrainian Interior Ministry - Document

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The US Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs has an opening for the position of senior advisor for the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, according to a government procurement website.

"The Department of State is seeking offers from qualified U.S. citizens to provide personal services for the subject position under a personal services contract, as described in this solicitation. Submittals must be in accordance with the attached information at the place and time specified," the website said.

A potential candidate will have to assess Ukrainian law enforcement equipment needs, oversee the proper delivery of equipment to law enforcement, organize training of Ukrainian police, and participate in the reform of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

The candidate who will pass the selection is promised a salary of between $91,475 and $134,334 a year and will work either at the US Embassy in Kiev, or, depending on the situation in Ukraine, Poland or Germany.

The advisor will help the host country comply with European and international law enforcement standards in preparation for eventual integration into the European Union, the job offer notice explains.

