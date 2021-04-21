UrduPoint.com
US State Dept Says No Communication From Moscow On Reciprocal Action Against US Missions

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The United States has not received any official communication from Moscow about any intended reciprocal actions that will be undertaken following the latest round of sanctions and diplomatic expulsions by Washington, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We have not yet received any official diplomatic correspondence providing details of the Russian government's actions against the diplomatic mission of the United States of America in Russia," Price told reporters.

