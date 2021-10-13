US State Dept. Says Nuland Meeting in Moscow 'Useful,' There Was Open Discussion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland had a "useful" meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in Moscow and the discussion on bilateral relations was open, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"What I can say about her (Nuland's) engagement today, there has been open discussion, her meetings have been useful and our stance on the staffing of our (diplomatic) mission remains firm," Price said during a press briefing.