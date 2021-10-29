US State Of Oklahoma Executes First Inmate In 6 Years - Official
Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 03:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The US state of Oklahoma executed death row inmate John Grant, who was convicted for a murder in 1998, an official with the state's Department of Corrections told reporters.
"The sentence of John Marion Grant has been carried out. The time of death is 4:21 pm (CDT)," the official said on Thursday evening.
Grant's execution is the Oklahoma's first execution of an inmate in six years.