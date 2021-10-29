US State of Oklahoma Executes First Inmate in 6 Years - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The US state of Oklahoma executed death row inmate John Grant, who was convicted for a murder in 1998, an official with the state's Department of Corrections told reporters.

"The sentence of John Marion Grant has been carried out. The time of death is 4:21 pm (CDT)," the official said on Thursday evening.

Grant's execution is the Oklahoma's first execution of an inmate in six years.