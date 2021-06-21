US Statements on Nord Stream 2 Cannot Cover Up Non-Competitiveness - Moscow

The United States cannot cover up its non-competitiveness with new statements on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The United States cannot cover up its non-competitiveness with new statements on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said that Washington is preparing a new package of sanctions over the situation with jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Sullivan added that the US will continue to impose sanctions against companies building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"Again sanctions, again chemical weapons, again Navalny, again pseudo-poisoning, and so on. That's it, there is no other way. [They aim to] cover up their own non-competitiveness. They cannot offer European operators, European states, European companies something more profitable," Zakharova told the Rossiya One broadcaster.