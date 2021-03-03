UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Still Assessing Impact, Attribution Of Rocket Attack In Iraq - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:20 PM

US Still Assessing Impact, Attribution of Rocket Attack in Iraq - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The United States assess the impact and works on a precise attribution of the latest rocket attack on its airbase in Iraq, reserving an option of a forceful retaliation, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

Ten rockets were fired last night at the Al Asad airbase with one American civilian contractor dying of "a cardiac episode" during the attack.

"We are still assessing the impact of this latest rocket attack, including determining precise attribution... the President was briefed by his national security team this morning, [and] was, of course, monitoring the details overnight," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

Related Topics

Attack White House Iraq United States

Recent Stories

Ten dead in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

24 minutes ago

Stocks gain in Europe, mixed in US

24 minutes ago

Vettel targets another F1 world title as Aston Mar ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan's PPP Candidate Wins Islamabad's Senate S ..

24 minutes ago

US Not to Promote Democracy Through Military Inter ..

24 minutes ago

Over 100 events to be held to mark seven decades o ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.