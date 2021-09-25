UrduPoint.com

US Strongly Condemns Taliban's Plans To Reinstate Executions, Amputations - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Strongly Condemns Taliban's Plans to Reinstate Executions, Amputations - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The United States strongly condemns the Taliban's (banned in Russia) plans to reinstate amputations and executions as a type of punishment in Afghanistan, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We condemn in the strongest terms reports of reinstating amputations and executions of Afghans. The acts, the Taliban are talking about here, would constitute clear gross abuses of human rights, and we stand firm with the international community to hold perpetrators of any such abuses accountable," Price said at a press briefing.

