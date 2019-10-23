UrduPoint.com
US Supportive of European-Led Effort in North Syria, But Won't Get Involved - NATO Envoy

The United States is supportive of European-led effort in North Syria but sees no role for itself in it, US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The United States is supportive of European-led effort in North Syria but sees no role for itself in it, US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said Wednesday.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Monday Berlin had proposed a new plan for north Syria to its allies �an internationally-controlled security zone in cooperation with Turkey and Russia.

"Europeans coming in to take a role in an international operation I think can certainly be looked at in a positive way... It would be a to-be determined issue if the US is going to be part of another operation," Hutchison told reporters.

"I don't think it is in the works right now at all. I think the Europeans have stepped forward. I don't see the US playing a role there," she added.

