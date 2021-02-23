UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Agrees To Review Trump's 'Public Charge' Immigration Rule

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Supreme Court Agrees to Review Trump's 'Public Charge' Immigration Rule

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The US Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review a Trump-era policy which denies permanent status to immigrants likely to use government benefits.

The court granted the petition for a writ of certiorari - which is a request to review a lower court case - regarding a legal dispute between the Department of Homeland Security and the states of New York, Connecticut and Vermont as well as immigrants' rights groups.

The Trump rule calls for denying permanent residency status to immigrants who are likely to use public benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid, and housing vouchers.

However, the "public charge" law is likely to be overturned by sitting US President Joe Biden.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Trump New York Government Court Housing

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

22 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

37 minutes ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

37 minutes ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

51 minutes ago

US-UAE Business Council names Tomislav Mihaljevic, ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.