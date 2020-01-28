UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Allows Trump To Implement 'Public Charge' Policy On Immigrants - Filing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Supreme Court Allows Trump to Implement 'Public Charge' Policy on Immigrants - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The US Supreme Court has voted to allow the Trump administration to implement a policy that denies US permanent residence status to immigrants who are considered likely to rely on Federal welfare programs, court documents revealed on Monday.

In August, the Trump administration announced that immigrants may be denied permanent residence status in the United States if they use food assistance, housing vouchers and other welfare benefits over a threshold referred to as a "public charge.

"

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to reject a lower-court ruling that blocked the administration from implementing the policy that is designed to restrict legal immigration to the United States.

The new policy sparked a wave of criticism from Trump's opposition. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) called the move a crackdown on poor people while US Congressmen Eliot Engel said that US administration targets immigrant families.

