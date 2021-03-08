UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Declines To Hear Trump's Last Election Appeal Case - Notice

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:22 PM

US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Trump's Last Election Appeal Case - Notice

The US Supreme Court declared on Monday that it has decided not to hear former President Donald Trump's last appeal case trying to prove fraud during the counting of the results in the 2020 presidential election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The US Supreme Court declared on Monday that it has decided not to hear former President Donald Trump's last appeal case trying to prove fraud during the counting of the results in the 2020 presidential election.

The Supreme Court rejected Trump's appeal challenging thousands of absentee ballots filed in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where Trump lost to his Democrat rival Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

"[In] Trump, Donald J. V. WI Elections Commission at all ... certiorari [is] denied," the Supreme Court said in a notice.

Trump appointed three of the nine Justices currently sitting on the Court: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump and his lawyers have alleged massive election and voter fraud in several US states, including using deceased voters' identities to cast ballots in favor of Biden.

