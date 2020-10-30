UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Rejects 2nd Bid To Block Mail-In Ballot Deadline Extension In N. Carolina

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:30 AM

US Supreme Court Rejects 2nd Bid to Block Mail-In Ballot Deadline Extension in N. Carolina

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The US Supreme Court has rejected a second bid from the Republican Party to block the deadline extension for mail-in ballots in the battleground state of North Carolina, a court filing revealed.

"The application for stay presented to the Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied," the court filing said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court rejected the Republican Party's initial attempt to terminate the six-day deadline extension for mail-in ballots granted by North Carolina's State board of Elections.

The Republican Party in Pennsylvania previously made two attempts to have the US Supreme Court block a deadline extension for mail-in ballots.

Early voting for the US presidential election ends this week as Election Day approaches on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Election Chief Justice Supreme Court From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

5 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

4 hours ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

4 hours ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

4 hours ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for International Control ..

4 hours ago

Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts to Disr ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.