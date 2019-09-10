US Suspects Iran May Be Engaging in Undeclared Nuclear Activities - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The United States believes that Iran's lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency raises concerns that the country is engaging in secret nuclear activities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"The Iranian regime's lack of full cooperation with IAEA raises questions about possible undeclared nuclear material or activities," Pompeo said via Twitter.

Pompeo accused Iran of engaging in a long-term "pattern of lies" and vowed to deny the country all paths to a nuclear weapon.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said his country would continue to fully cooperate with the IAEA.

On Sunday, Acting Director-General Cornel Feruta held meetings with Iran's Vice President and President of the Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to address the IAEA's monitoring of Iran's commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On Friday, Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA. The Islamic Republic began gradually reducing its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8.

Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal, including France, ensured Iran's interests under the agreement amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.