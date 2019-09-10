UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Suspects Iran May Be Engaging In Undeclared Nuclear Activities - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

US Suspects Iran May Be Engaging in Undeclared Nuclear Activities - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The United States believes that Iran's lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency raises concerns that the country is engaging in secret nuclear activities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"The Iranian regime's lack of full cooperation with IAEA raises questions about possible undeclared nuclear material or activities," Pompeo said via Twitter.

Pompeo accused Iran of engaging in a long-term "pattern of lies" and vowed to deny the country all paths to a nuclear weapon.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said his country would continue to fully cooperate with the IAEA.

On Sunday, Acting Director-General Cornel Feruta held meetings with Iran's Vice President and President of the Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to address the IAEA's monitoring of Iran's commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On Friday, Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA. The Islamic Republic began gradually reducing its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8.

Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal, including France, ensured Iran's interests under the agreement amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Twitter Nuclear France United States May Sunday 2015 All From Agreement Weapon Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Letter of the New Season&#039; Follow-Up Com ..

27 minutes ago

Ajman CP receives new French Consul-General

42 minutes ago

VAT claims processed only via Federal Tax Authorit ..

3 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi Children&#039;s Library, a ..

4 hours ago

Improving Open Data access in UAE is key to startu ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.