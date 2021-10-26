US Suspending $700Mln in Emergency Assistance for Sudan After Military Coup - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The United States is suspending $700 million in aid for Sudan after the military took over the transitional government on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The United States is pausing assistance from the $700 million in emergency assistance appropriations of economic support funds for Sudan.

Those funds were intended to support the country's democratic transition as we evaluate the next step for Sudan programming," Price said during a press briefing.