US Suspending Entry Of Certain Chinese Nationals To Protect University Research - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will deny entry to American universities certain Chinese nationals to better protect national intellectual property.

"Today, I will issue a proclamation to better secure our nation's vital university research and to suspend the entry of certain foreign nationals from China... identified as potential security risks," Trump said at a press briefing.

More Stories From World

