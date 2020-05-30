US Suspending Entry Of Certain Chinese Nationals To Protect University Research - Trump
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will deny entry to American universities certain Chinese nationals to better protect national intellectual property.
"Today, I will issue a proclamation to better secure our nation's vital university research and to suspend the entry of certain foreign nationals from China... identified as potential security risks," Trump said at a press briefing.