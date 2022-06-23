US swimmer may compete again at World Championships after being rescued from pool

Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez, who was dramatically rescued from the bottom of the pool after fainting, has yet to decide whether to return for her final event, the team said on Thursday

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez, who was dramatically rescued from the bottom of the pool after fainting, has yet to decide whether to return for her final event, the team said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, ripples spread as international swimming governing body FINA and the Hungarian authorities responded after a competitor nearly drowned at a crowded and well-staff pool.

Coach Andrea Fuentes had to leap in to rescue Alvarez, who had sunk to the bottom of the pool and was not breathing after passing out at the conclusion of her routine during Wednesday night's solo free final.

"Anita is doing fine and taking today to rest. She has been fully evaluated by both our team doctor and event medical staff. She currently has one final event left to participate in at the 2022 World Championships and she will decide if she feels up to compete tomorrow if she is cleared medically," said Alyssa Jacobs, spokeswoman for the team.

The 25-year-old Alvarez is in the US team for the Team Free Final on Friday.

"This happened to her once last year at the Olympic Qualification Tournament when competing her duet," said Jacobs. "Prior to that, she has had sporadic issues with fainting but never in competition." On Wednesday, Fuentes, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, dived to the bottom of the pool and dragged Alvarez to the surface.

"It was a big scare. I had to jump in because the lifeguards weren't doing it," Fuentes was reported as saying by Spanish media.

"When I saw her sinking, I looked at the rescuers, but I saw that they were stunned. They didn't react.""I thought, 'Will you jump in now?' My reflexes kicked in."On Thursday, Bela Merkely, the head of the Hungarian medical service, told local media that staff had followed "extremely strict FINA rules" that "determine when lifeguards can intervene."