The United States is taking increasingly aggressive and belligerent steps to preserve its former influence, Romeno Pereira, the secretary of the Brazilian left-wing Workers' Party, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States is taking increasingly aggressive and belligerent steps to preserve its former influence, Romeno Pereira, the secretary of the Brazilian left-wing Workers' Party, said on Thursday.

"There is a growing need to understand the modern global and Latin American scenario of the US's hegemony decline, which is caused first of all by China's rise as a global power and its strategic alliance with Russia," he said, adding that "in the face of this trend the US is taking increasingly aggressive and belligerent steps in an attempt to protect its economy and preserve its former influence at any cost.

"

The politician delivered his speech at the first constitutive session of the international organizing committee of the informal association of political parties and social movements, which took place earlier in the day.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev suggested that the forum transforms into a permanently operating international platform. He also suggested holding the platform's founding event in October 2023.