US, Thailand Launch Hanuman Guardian 2020 Military Exercise - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:31 PM

The tenth annual bilateral United States-Thailand Hanuman Guardian military exercise with nearly 1,500 US services members began with a ceremony in the Thai city of Korat, the Defense Department said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The tenth annual bilateral United States-Thailand Hanuman Guardian military exercise with nearly 1,500 US services members began with a ceremony in the Thai city of Korat, the Defense Department said in a press release on Monday.

"This is the tenth, and most robust iteration of Hanuman Guardian.

It remains focused on increasing readiness, interoperability and collaboration between our nations," US Army Pacific deputy commander Pete Johnson said in the release.

US participation includes about 1,440 personnel from the US Army 25th Infantry Division from Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. Thai participation includes about 700 personnel for a total of 2,140 personnel participating in Hanuman Guardian 2020, the release said.

Hanuman Guardian is an annual exercise, now in its tenth iteration, that is designed to enhance US Army and Royal Thai Army capabilities, according to the release.

