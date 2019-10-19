UrduPoint.com
US Tightens Restrictions On Exports To Cuba To Include Leased Aircraft - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 01:03 AM

US Tightens Restrictions on Exports to Cuba to Include Leased Aircraft - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) US export regulations for Cuba-bound items have been extended to leased aircraft, ships and even spacecraft, the Commerce Department announced in a press release on Friday.

"BIS [Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security] is making these amendments to further restrict the Cuban government's access to items subject to the EAR [Export Administration Regulations], thereby supporting the Administration's national security and foreign policy decision to hold the Cuban regime accountable for its repression of the Cuban people and its support for the Maduro regime in Venezuela," the release said.

