UrduPoint.com

US To Admit Up To 125,000 Refugees In FY2023, Nearly 1/3 Of Spots Saved For Africa - Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 04:10 AM

US to Admit Up to 125,000 Refugees in FY2023, Nearly 1/3 of Spots Saved for Africa - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The United States will authorize the admission of up to 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2023, with 32% of the spots allocated for people from Africa, US President Joe Biden said in a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Earlier this month, the US State Department recommended a 125,000 person cap on refugee admissions to address needs emerging from humanitarian crises worldwide.

"By the authority vested in me as President... I hereby make the following determinations and authorize the following actions: the admission of up to 125,000 refugees to the United States during Fiscal Year 2023 is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest," Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden allocated 40,000 admission spots to people from Africa, 35,000 to the Near East and South Asia, 15,000 to East Asia, 15,000 to Latin America and the Caribbean, and 15,000 to Europe and Central Asia, according to the memorandum.

The 5,000 unallocated refugee spots will be distributed to regional ceilings as needed, the memorandum added.

People in Cuba, Iraq, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Eurasia or the Baltics may be considered refugees for the purpose of admission to the US within their countries of nationality or habitual residence, the memorandum also said.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Iraq Guatemala El Salvador United States Cuba Honduras May From Refugee Asia

Recent Stories

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

5 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

5 hours ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

5 hours ago
 Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-l ..

Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-led protests

5 hours ago
 Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleein ..

Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleeing draft 'chaos'

5 hours ago
 81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 ..

81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 hours

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.