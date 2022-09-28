US to Admit Up to 125,000 Refugees in FY2023, Nearly 1/3 of Spots Saved for Africa - Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The United States will authorize the admission of up to 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2023, with 32% of the spots allocated for people from Africa, US President Joe Biden said in a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Earlier this month, the US State Department recommended a 125,000 person cap on refugee admissions to address needs emerging from humanitarian crises worldwide.

"By the authority vested in me as President... I hereby make the following determinations and authorize the following actions: the admission of up to 125,000 refugees to the United States during Fiscal Year 2023 is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest," Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden allocated 40,000 admission spots to people from Africa, 35,000 to the Near East and South Asia, 15,000 to East Asia, 15,000 to Latin America and the Caribbean, and 15,000 to Europe and Central Asia, according to the memorandum.

The 5,000 unallocated refugee spots will be distributed to regional ceilings as needed, the memorandum added.

People in Cuba, Iraq, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Eurasia or the Baltics may be considered refugees for the purpose of admission to the US within their countries of nationality or habitual residence, the memorandum also said.