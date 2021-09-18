US to Boost Deportation of Haitian Migrants From Texas on Sunday - Reports

The United States will launch a big deportation operation on Sunday, sending Haitian migrants by plane back to Haiti in a bid to prevent new arrivals from entering Texas, the Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with these plans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The United States will launch a big deportation operation on Sunday, sending Haitian migrants by plane back to Haiti in a bid to prevent new arrivals from entering Texas, the Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with these plans.

About 14,000 people have gathered at a makeshift camp in South Texas, according to the newspaper. Meanwhile, NBS news reported on Friday that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection was struggling to deal with undocumented migrants who were arriving at the Texas border city of Del Rio.

According to the Washington Post article, up to eight flights will be operated every day.

Haitian authorities agreed to accept at least three flights daily, but the United States insisted on increasing their number to stem the flow of migrants. According to one of the officials cited in the article, the US is simply enforcing its border restrictions, and the measure is not aimed against Haitians specifically.

Haiti has faced economic instability, political upheaval and natural disasters in recent years. The August earthquake killed over 2,000 people, deprived at least 25,000 people of their houses and caused extensive damage to the country's infrastructure. Moreover, assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July resulted in political uncertainty.