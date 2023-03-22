- Home
- US to Consider Declaring Mexican Drug Cartels Foreign Terrorist Organizations - Blinken
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:03 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the State Department is ready to consider labeling Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.
"We'd certainly consider that," Blinken said during a Senate hearing when asked whether the State Department would consider declaring Mexican drug cartels under US law.