US to Consider Imposing More Russia Sanctions in Near-Term - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The United States will consider imposing more sanctions against Russia in the near future under two US laws that allow for such actions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday after unveiling new designations of Russian entities over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction.

"The United States will consider further actions in the near term, under CAATSA (the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), and the Protecting European Energy Security Act (PEESA), as amended," Pompeo stated.