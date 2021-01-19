UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Consider Imposing More Russia Sanctions In Near-Term - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:35 PM

US to Consider Imposing More Russia Sanctions in Near-Term - Pompeo

The United States will consider imposing more sanctions against Russia in the near future under two US laws that allow for such actions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday after unveiling new designations of Russian entities over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The United States will consider imposing more sanctions against Russia in the near future under two US laws that allow for such actions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday after unveiling new designations of Russian entities over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction.

"The United States will consider further actions in the near term, under CAATSA (the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), and the Protecting European Energy Security Act (PEESA), as amended," Pompeo stated.

Related Topics

Russia Nord United States Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

PDM's weak show exposes its actual public support: ..

2 minutes ago

Youth killed during robbery in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Reaffirms US Support to Guaido 2 Days Befor ..

2 minutes ago

Serial Deliveries of Russian Aircraft Il-114-300 P ..

4 minutes ago

FIA cyber wing decides to take action against hatr ..

4 minutes ago

Man dies after allegedly striking with train

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.