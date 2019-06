The United States will slap sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later this week, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The United States will slap sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later this week, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Monday.

"The president has also instructed me that we'll be designating Zarif later this week," Mnuchin said.