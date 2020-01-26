UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Evacuate Consulate Personnel, Citizens From Coronavirus Epicenter Wuhan- State Dept.

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

US to Evacuate Consulate Personnel, Citizens From Coronavirus Epicenter Wuhan- State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The US State Department announced in a release on Sunday that the general consulate would evacuate its personnel and private citizens from the central Chinese city of Wuhan next week due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"The Department of State is making arrangements to relocate its personnel stationed at the U.S. Consulate General in Wuhan to the United States. We anticipate that there will be limited capacity to transport private U.S. citizens on a reimbursable basis on a single flight leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on January 28, 2020 and proceeding directly to San Francisco," the statement read.

The new type of coronavirus, which is currently spreading across the world, was first detected in Wuhan in late December.

The highest level of health emergency response has been declared across 30 provinces, cities under the central government's direct jurisdiction and special administrative regions of China, with a total population of over 1.3 billion.

According to the latest data, there have been already over 1,970 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, with the death toll now standing at 56. Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been also recorded in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States, Malaysia, Australia and Canada.

Related Topics

World Thailand Australia China Canada France San Francisco Wuhan Singapore Japan South Korea United States Malaysia Nepal Vietnam January December Sunday 2020 From Government Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

43 minutes ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

1 hour ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

1 hour ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Afghanistan ambassador

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.