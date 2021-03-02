US to Evaluate Saudi Arms Sales on Case-by-Casis Basis - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States will evaluate arms sales to Saudi Arabia on a case-by-case basis through a process led by the National Security Council, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"The NSC leads the process to evaluate proposed weapons transfers. That's the way it should be. They will be evaluated...

on a case-by-case basis going forward," Price said during a daily briefing.

He was speaking days after the US released a declassified intelligence report accusing Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman of approving an operation to kill or kidnap dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The US put on a pause several arms deals with Saudi Arabia within the context of withdrawing support for offensive operations in Yemen and a diplomatic bid to end the war there.