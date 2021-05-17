UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Lend Support To Israel, Palestine If They Seek Ceasefire - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:19 PM

US to Lend Support to Israel, Palestine If They Seek Ceasefire - Blinken

The United States is ready to lend its support to Israel and Palestine if they seek a ceasefire, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The United States is ready to lend its support to Israel and Palestine if they seek a ceasefire, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, especially children, to respect international humanitarian law, to protect medial facilities, protect media organizations and protect UN facilities where civilians are desperately seeking shelter.

And we are ready to lend support if the parties seek a ceasefire," Blinken said at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

The US secretary of state also noted that the Washington is working "intensively" to bring an end to the violence.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Washington United States Media All

Recent Stories

38,706 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

5 minutes ago

Hattal of Yas Horse Racing Management wins UAE Pre ..

5 minutes ago

Epic film restoration for 7-hour Napoleon classic

43 seconds ago

Russia records 9,328 new COVID-19 cases

45 seconds ago

Anti-polio drive from June 7 in faisalabad

46 seconds ago

Businesses resumed after week long Eidul Fitr holi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.