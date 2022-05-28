US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence in Baltic Sea Region - Blinken

The United States will continue to conduct military exercises and maintain a presence in the Baltic Sea region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States will continue to conduct military exercises and maintain a presence in the Baltic Sea region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The United States will also maintain a robust excise activity and presence in the Baltic Sea region," Blinken said during a press conference.