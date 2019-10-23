UrduPoint.com
US To Monitor Areas Affected By Russia-Turkey Deal On Border Security In Syria - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:25 PM

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal on Border Security in Syria - Official

The United States had no role in the Russian-Turkish agreement on border security in Syria but will closely monitor the areas affected by the deal, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The United States had no role in the Russian-Turkish agreement on border security in Syria but will closely monitor the areas affected by the deal, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"The deal between Turkey and the Russians is something that is between them, we did not have any role to play in that...We will closely monitor how the lives of the affect populations are in those areas," the official said.

