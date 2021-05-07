- Home
- US to Push Back Forcefully When It Sees Countries Undermine International Order- Blinken
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:22 PM
The United States is ready to "push back forcefully" if countries undermine international order, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday
"We will continue to push back forcefully when we see countries undermine the international order," Blinken said during UN Security Council virtual meeting.